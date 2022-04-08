Hy-Vee to hand out 500 hams in Davenport Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee employees along with several local first responders are planning to give away 500 Hormel hams Monday, April 11 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

The fifth annual Hams for Holidays event will start at 5 p.m. and will end either at 7 p.m. or when all the hams are given away. The Davenport location is one of 19 areas, where a total of almost 7,400 hams will be given away, according to a press release.

The event is in collaboration with Hormel foods, with the goal of helping local families in need and providing hunger relief for the community.

Hy-Vee officials say Hams for Holidays is just the beginning of their Food Bank Fridays initiative, a campaign to raise funding for local food banks. The initiative will continue daily for the next several months, allowing customers to make a $1 or $5 donation to their local, Feeding America-affiliated food bank at any of Hy-Vee stores.

For more information or to donate online, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.