I-80 Bridge pavement patching and annual washing begins in April

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bi-State Regional Commission has announced annual pavement patching and washing of the I-80 Mississippi River bridge to begin sometime in April.

Both the repairs will include nighttime lane closures and officials say the washing will be finished by late May. No end date has been announced for the patching. The Division Street Bridge will continue to be closed and work on it will begin in May, according to a press release.

The Commission has announced more restrictions for other local bridges:

I-280 Mississippi River Bridge: Bridge deck replacement, to be finished November 2022. Annual roadway patching to begin in April, expect one-lane traffic and nighttime lane closures.

U.S. 67 Centennial Bridge: Annual bridge washing to begin in late April, expect daytime closures. A bridge inspection planned for August, stringer and hanger repair timeline to be announced.

Arsenal Bridge: Government bridge and Rock Island Viaduct washing, to start in April. Expect Saturday restrictions for pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Officials also say to expect lane closures at the I-80, I-74, U.S. 67, and IL 92 bridges over Rock River as well as the 27th street Bridge, as annual bridge washing is expected to start on all of them in April. The schedule is subject to change as special events or weather conditions may affect the repairs and construction.

No restrictions are anticipated for the I-74 Mississippi River bridge. For more information, click here.

