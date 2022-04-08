Advertisement

‘I went Mike Tyson on him’: Homeowner describes taking down suspected burglars

A California homeowner said he took on two burglars he found inside his house. (KABC, Ventura County Sheriff's Office)
By Leo Stalworth
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK PARK, Calif. (KABC) - A California man refused to become a victim after two people reportedly broke into his home last week.

Sal Mercado said he “went Mike Tyson” on the burglars and credited his strong left and right hook for diffusing the situation.

Mercado said he was startled when he returned home Thursday and found a car parked out front with a driver inside.

After he entered his home, he said he came face-to-face with a stranger.

Mercado said he struck one of the burglars who then ran to the waiting vehicle.

“He starts to go to the side of me, to get out of the house, and I went ‘bam’ with a right cross. And he went down on the grass in the front yard. Picked himself up and ran to the car,” Mercado said.

However, it didn’t end there.

He saw a second man coming down the stairs and went into defense mode again, striking the mam, and causing him to stumble and fall on the grass outside.

“The thought was, ‘I got this guy, I want to catch him. I want to make sure he gets prosecuted. I want to make sure to hold him down until the cops get here,’” Mercado said.

Mercado said he feels lucky his family was not home when the bandits broke in.

One man is facing felony charges of first-degree residential burglary and conspiracy while the two other suspects are still at large.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fair and Randolph are each being held on a $250,000 bond, police said. Merchant is being held...
Police identify 3 arrested in Davenport following armed robbery in Rock Island
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
Melissa Lohse, 39, is wanted in Scott County on five counts of probation violation. The...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Scott County on probation violations
Autopsies could not determine the cause of death for either woman.
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Scott County Jail Thursday, the...
Scott County inmate death under investigation

Latest News

Davenport, IA
Assumption hosts first track invite in their brand new stadium
Davenport, IA
QC United wins big at home....again
Authorities say 26-year-old Lizelle Herrera has been charged with murder in Texas after causing...
Woman faces Texas murder charge after self-induced abortion
Enough money was raised to allow 10 children to enroll in pediatric cancer clinical trials.
Augustana College students shave their heads, raise over $12k for pediatric cancer research and awareness
Enough money was raised to allow 10 children to enroll in pediatric cancer clinical trials.
Augustana College students raise over $12k for pediatric cancer research and awareness