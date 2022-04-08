Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested

LYONS, Ill. (AP) - A man suspected of concealing the deaths of his mother and sister nearly a year after their bodies were found buried in the backyard of their suburban Chicago house has been arrested on felony charges.

Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion said Thursday that 45-year-old Michael Lelko will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death. Herlon said Lelko also could face federal charges in connection to his alleged cashing of his mother’s Social Security checks for years after she died.

In August, police discovered the bodies of 79-year-old Jean Lelko and 44-year-old Jennifer Lelko. They say Lelko told said his mother died in 2015 and his sister died in 2019.

Autopsies could not determine the cause of death for either woman.

