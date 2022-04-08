Advertisement

Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested

Autopsies could not determine the cause of death for either woman.
Autopsies could not determine the cause of death for either woman.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYONS, Ill. (AP) - A man suspected of concealing the deaths of his mother and sister nearly a year after their bodies were found buried in the backyard of their suburban Chicago house has been arrested on felony charges.

Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion said Thursday that 45-year-old Michael Lelko will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death. Herlon said Lelko also could face federal charges in connection to his alleged cashing of his mother’s Social Security checks for years after she died.

In August, police discovered the bodies of 79-year-old Jean Lelko and 44-year-old Jennifer Lelko. They say Lelko told said his mother died in 2015 and his sister died in 2019.

Autopsies could not determine the cause of death for either woman.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested in Davenport Thursday afternoon following an armed robbery in Rock...
3 arrested in Davenport following armed robbery in Rock Island
Fair and Randolph are each being held on a $250,000 bond, police said. Merchant is being held...
Police identify 3 arrested in Davenport following armed robbery in Rock Island
Hundreds of UTHS student protest after alleged exchange between Muslim student and teacher
Hundreds of UTHS students protest after alleged exchange between Muslim student and teacher
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
Drawyer is charged with three counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, a Class X Felony.
Police: Milan man arrested on child sexual assault charges

Latest News

Multiple fire departments battled a fire at a mobile home in Long Grove Friday night.
Multiple departments respond to structure fire in Long Grove
Apoyo Village Housing
Opposition to Apoyo Village Project meeting to be held Sunday
Shepherd is one of only 72 people to be selected.
Galesburg teen selected for ‘AIM HIGH Flight Academy’
Shepherd is one of only 72 people to be selected.
Galesburg teen selected for ‘AIM HIGH Flight Academy’
Police: Sterling Man arrested on child sexual assault charge
Police: Sterling Man arrested on child sexual assault charge