Opposition to Apoyo Village Project meeting to be held Sunday

Apoyo Village Housing
Apoyo Village Housing(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A meeting supporting opposition to Apoyo Village Project will be held Sunday in the community room at the Silvis Police Department building.

The event will start at 1 pm, with the focus on signing an ongoing petition and showing public opposition to the project. The petition has hundreds of signatures, including the Mayor Matt Carter of Silvis and Silvis city council members, according to a press release.

Organizers say the $7 million housing development is targeting tenants from the Illinois Department of Corrections Re-Entry program, especially individuals with mental health needs. Residents see this as a concern as the housing will be less than half a mile away from Bowlesburg Elementary school and several daycares.

