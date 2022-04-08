Police: Sterling Man arrested on child sexual assault charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sterling Police arrested a Sterling man on a child sexual assault charge Thursday, according to a press release.

Police say Aurelio Mancera, 30, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony. The arrest was a result of an investigation, beginning in June 2021. It determined Mancera to have alleged sexual contact with a girl who was under the age of 13 at the time.

Officials say Mancera posted $10,000 in cash,10 percent of his $100,000 bail, and was released, pending his court May 9th date.

Whiteside County State’s Attorney Office also assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.