Police: Sterling Man arrested on child sexual assault charge

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sterling Police arrested a Sterling man on a child sexual assault charge Thursday, according to a press release.

Police say Aurelio Mancera, 30, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony. The arrest was a result of an investigation, beginning in June 2021. It determined Mancera to have alleged sexual contact with a girl who was under the age of 13 at the time.

Officials say Mancera posted $10,000 in cash,10 percent of his $100,000 bail, and was released, pending his court May 9th date.

Whiteside County State’s Attorney Office also assisted in the investigation.

