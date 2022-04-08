Clouds start clearing overnight

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Friday evening the rain AND snow will be expected to diminish. Overnight our skies will start to clear out from west to east. For Saturday areas east of the Mississippi

might still see some clouds early in the day whereas areas west of the river will likely see mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will respond as highs get back to the low 50s.

Sunday clouds will start to move back in but highs will soar to the 60s. Next week looks more active with chances for showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday.

Highs will hit the mid 60s to mid 70s before the rain moves east and cooler air filters in for Thursday and Friday with highs back to the 50s.

TONIGHT: EVENING CLOUDS AND SCT. RAIN/SNOW. CLEARING OVERNIGHT. LOW: 29. WIND: NW 5-10

SATURDAY: CLOUDS EARLY (EAST). PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 52°. WIND: NW 10-15

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AND WINDY. HIGH: 64°.

