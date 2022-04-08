Advertisement

Scott County jury convicts Riverdale man of lesser charge in shooting death of nephew

Brian Francisco Duque, 51, is charged with First Degree Murder in connection to a shooting that...
Brian Francisco Duque, 51, is charged with First Degree Murder in connection to a shooting that left one man dead.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County jury Friday convicted a Riverdale man of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his nephew, 32-year-old Terry Warner, in 2019.

Brian Francisco Duque, 54, will be sentenced on June 17. Voluntary manslaughter is a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

He initially faced the more serious charge of first-degree murder. Duque’s trial started Monday in Scott County District Court.

According to a criminal complaint, on Dec. 7, 2019, Duque was arguing with Warner in the home they shared in the 1100 block of Fenno Drive in Riverdale. During the argument, Duque retrieved a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun from his bedroom and fired one shot at Warner, striking in the chest.

Warner died from his injuries, according to the complaint.

According to an affidavit filed in support of a search warrant, Duque told investigators he was upset that Warner came home and got the bathroom dirty after he had just spent two hours cleaning it that same day. He also claimed that Warner assaulted him, according to the affidavit.

According to court records, Duque said he acted in self-defense.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested in Davenport Thursday afternoon following an armed robbery in Rock...
3 arrested in Davenport following armed robbery in Rock Island
Fair and Randolph are each being held on a $250,000 bond, police said. Merchant is being held...
Police identify 3 arrested in Davenport following armed robbery in Rock Island
Hundreds of UTHS student protest after alleged exchange between Muslim student and teacher
Hundreds of UTHS students protest after alleged exchange between Muslim student and teacher
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
Drawyer is charged with three counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, a Class X Felony.
Police: Milan man arrested on child sexual assault charges

Latest News

Multiple fire departments battled a fire at a mobile home in Long Grove Friday night.
Multiple departments respond to structure fire in Long Grove
Apoyo Village Housing
Opposition to Apoyo Village Project meeting to be held Sunday
Shepherd is one of only 72 people to be selected.
Galesburg teen selected for ‘AIM HIGH Flight Academy’
Shepherd is one of only 72 people to be selected.
Galesburg teen selected for ‘AIM HIGH Flight Academy’
Police: Sterling Man arrested on child sexual assault charge
Police: Sterling Man arrested on child sexual assault charge