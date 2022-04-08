Scott County jury convicts Riverdale man of lesser charge in shooting death of nephew

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County jury Friday convicted a Riverdale man of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his nephew, 32-year-old Terry Warner, in 2019.

Brian Francisco Duque, 54, will be sentenced on June 17. Voluntary manslaughter is a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

He initially faced the more serious charge of first-degree murder. Duque’s trial started Monday in Scott County District Court.

According to a criminal complaint, on Dec. 7, 2019, Duque was arguing with Warner in the home they shared in the 1100 block of Fenno Drive in Riverdale. During the argument, Duque retrieved a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun from his bedroom and fired one shot at Warner, striking in the chest.

Warner died from his injuries, according to the complaint.

According to an affidavit filed in support of a search warrant, Duque told investigators he was upset that Warner came home and got the bathroom dirty after he had just spent two hours cleaning it that same day. He also claimed that Warner assaulted him, according to the affidavit.

According to court records, Duque said he acted in self-defense.

