Bounce House Extravaganza hits the QCCA Expo Center this weekend

Bounce House Extravaganza is this weekend at the QCCA Expo Center
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Brand new for 2022, the Bounce House Extravaganza is a first-of-its-kind for the area.

Jumpin’ Joey’s Bounce Houses has filled the 60,000 square feet of the QCCA Expo Center with 40 different inflatables just waiting for the kids to enter. All the bouncy fun is set for the weekend of April 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Admission is just $5 and kids 4 and under are free. There is no time limit on how long you can stay and concession refreshments will be available.

OCCA Expo Center / 2621 4th Ave. South / Rock Island, IL / (309) 788-5912

Bounce House Extravaganza!

Today's the day! The QCCA Expo Center is filled with 40 different bounce houses of fun. Admission is $5 for ages 5 and up. Open until 4 p.m. today and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. tomorrow.

Posted by QCCA Expo Center on Saturday, April 9, 2022

