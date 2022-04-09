Bounce House Extravaganza hits the QCCA Expo Center this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Brand new for 2022, the Bounce House Extravaganza is a first-of-its-kind for the area.

Jumpin’ Joey’s Bounce Houses has filled the 60,000 square feet of the QCCA Expo Center with 40 different inflatables just waiting for the kids to enter. All the bouncy fun is set for the weekend of April 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Admission is just $5 and kids 4 and under are free. There is no time limit on how long you can stay and concession refreshments will be available.

OCCA Expo Center / 2621 4th Ave. South / Rock Island, IL / (309) 788-5912

