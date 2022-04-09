Community invited to comment on Davenport Police accreditation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police Department has invited the public to comment on the sixth voluntary reaccreditation of the department virtually and by phone or mail.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA) will be assessing Davenport Police from Monday, April 11th to Wednesday, April 13th, according to a press release. Officials say the assessment will include inspecting the administration, operations, investigations, and support services of the department.

The community is invited to comment through a Public Call-in Session and an Information session. The Call-in session will be held Monday, April 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and the assessment team will be available to be directly contacted by calling (703)468-0611.

The Davenport Public Library will host the Public Information session Tuesday, April 12 at 5 p.m. and residents will be able to speak to the assessment team via a virtual meeting. Community members can also contact assessors by mailing written comments to 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainsville, Virginia

Officials say Davenport Police Department became the first Quad Cities law enforcement agency to be accredited in 2003.

