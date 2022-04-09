City of Davenport host first annual city-wide Egg Hunt Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds of kids were searching for about 3,000 easter eggs Saturday at the first annual Davenport city-wide Egg Hunt.

The event was held at Vander Veer park, after being postponed from last week, and families turned in the eggs for for prizes like candy, coupons, pool passes and more. from the Davenport Library.

“It’s so refreshing to be able to host an event out in a public park like this, where before we had to take a few years off of that,” Allie McWilliams, Community Engagement Coordinator for the City of Davenport, said. “So it’s just fun and nice and normal feeling to get back into the swing of things.”

Davenport is planning to host seven Party in the Park events throughout the summer, starting on June 9th in Herington park. For information about future events, click here.

