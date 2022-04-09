Advertisement

City of Davenport host first annual city-wide Egg Hunt Saturday

City of Davenport host first annual city-wide Egg Hunt Saturday
City of Davenport host first annual city-wide Egg Hunt Saturday(KWQC)
By Samson Kimani
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds of kids were searching for about 3,000 easter eggs Saturday at the first annual Davenport city-wide Egg Hunt.

The event was held at Vander Veer park, after being postponed from last week, and families turned in the eggs for for prizes like candy, coupons, pool passes and more. from the Davenport Library.

“It’s so refreshing to be able to host an event out in a public park like this, where before we had to take a few years off of that,” Allie McWilliams, Community Engagement Coordinator for the City of Davenport, said. “So it’s just fun and nice and normal feeling to get back into the swing of things.”

Davenport is planning to host seven Party in the Park events throughout the summer, starting on June 9th in Herington park. For information about future events, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fair and Randolph are each being held on a $250,000 bond, police said. Merchant is being held...
Police identify 3 arrested in Davenport following armed robbery in Rock Island
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
Melissa Lohse, 39, is wanted in Scott County on five counts of probation violation. The...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Scott County on probation violations
Autopsies could not determine the cause of death for either woman.
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Scott County Jail Thursday, the...
Scott County inmate death under investigation

Latest News

QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday
QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday
QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday
QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday
Community invited to comment on Davenport Police accreditation
Sterling, Rock Falls planning to appeal errors in IDOL report on fatal Ramos fire
The report does include citations to both cities and city officials have refused to comment on...
Sterling, Rock Falls planning to appeal errors in IDOL report on fatal Ramos fire