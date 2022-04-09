Advertisement

Easter Egg Scramble 5K and Bunny Hop is April 16

The annual Village of East Davenport event is a fundraiser for HDC
10th annual Easter Egg Scramble 5K benefits HDC
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you’d like to actively celebrate Easter with the family while raising money for the Handicapped Development Center, the 10th Annual Easter Egg Scramble 5K Run & Bunny Hop on the morning of Saturday, April 16 is a fantastic event to consider adding to your Spring schedule.

The start/finish will be in the historic Village of East Davenport, Iowa, where you will run through a scenic park that overlooks the Mississippi. The 5K route is a hilly, challenging course that leaves participants with a great sense of accomplishment after completion. Lindsay Park is the location for the egg hunt.

Adult participants ($40) receive a long-sleeved half zip shirt, custom bib, custom chocolate finishers medallion from Lagomarcino’s, and entry into the post race party featuring free food, drinks and alcoholic beverages for those over 21 years old. Child participants ($15) will receive a finisher’s medal, bib, Easter basket with candy and entry into the private egg hunt.

Every year a portion of the proceeds are donated to HDC. Register today for the 10th annual Easter Egg Scramble on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 8:00 am - 1:00 pm

See more or register here: https://www.scramble5k.com/

This photo was taken at the Easter Egg Scramble in 2013. This year will be the 10th Anniversary and celebrated with a...

Posted by Handicapped Development Center on Thursday, March 31, 2022

