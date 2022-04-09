Home is good once again for the Steamwheelers

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Steamwheelers wasted not time taking the lead in the Friday night showdown with the Sioux Falls Storm, and that lead to a 34-24 home win.

On the first possession of the game for the Steamwheelers, Aaron Aiken hit Keyvan Rudd who hurdled his way into the end zone for an early 7-0 lead. Later in the half, the other Davenport Central product, Rob Jones would score on an option run to help give the QC a lead heading into the break.

That lead would not last long into the third quarter as Sioux Falls would score just a few plays into the half to give the Storm the lead. The Steamwheelers would come firing back in the fourth quarter, scoring two times to improve Quad City to 2-0 in the TaxSlayer Center and get revenge over the Sioux Falls Storm team that beat the Wheelers the first game this season.

QC moves to 2-2 overall this season and will be home once again next week when they face the Frisco Fighters on Saturday night, April 16th.

