DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - HyVee employees and first responders are distributing 500 hams starting on Monday, April 11 to families in need.

It’s a drive-thru giveaway that will start at 5 p.m. at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, and will go until 7 p.m. or while supplies last.

The Davenport event is one of 19 giveaways in the HyVee service area.

