Kids can learn about STEM at Children of the Corn Con

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 8th annual K through 12 Hacker Camp will take place Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the Scott Community College Urban Campus in Downtown Davenport.

The event is a good place to learn about all things Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

The event will include introductions to coding, electronics, online privacy and ethical use of technology.

You can register online or at the door starting at 8 a.m.

Tickets cost $10 per student.

