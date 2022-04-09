Advertisement

Multiple departments respond to structure fire in Long Grove

Multiple fire departments battled a fire at a mobile home in Long Grove Friday night.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Crews responded just after 7:00 p.m. to Country Estates Mobile Home and RV Park off of Scott Park Road.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office confirms with a TV6 crew at the scene that no injuries were reported.

As of 8:00 p.m. officials confirm that the fire is out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to officials.

The departments that responded to the fire include Dewitt, Long Grove and McCausland Fire, Long Grove EMS, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and Alliant Energy.

