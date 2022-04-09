Advertisement

Off-duty police officer’s home, car riddled with bullets in ‘targeted’ shooting

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating a ‘targeted’ shooting at an off-duty...
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating a ‘targeted’ shooting at an off-duty officer’s home.(zimmytws's Images via canva)
By Mollie Swayne and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Police in Iowa are investigating a shooting that involved one of their own officers.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said officers responded to calls about multiple gunshots being fired in a Cherry Hill neighborhood late Friday night. Officials said several bullets struck an off-duty officer’s home, garage and take-home squad car.

KCRG reports there were no injuries in the shooting but officials are calling it a targeted incident toward the off-duty Cedar Rapids police officer.

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said he viewed the “intentional violent act as an extremely serious incident.” Officials also said that they were actively working to find those responsible and to hold them accountable.

“It was deliberate. It was an act of intimidation and we will not tolerate it,” Jerman said, in a statement.

Police said anyone with tips or more information should call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fair and Randolph are each being held on a $250,000 bond, police said. Merchant is being held...
Police identify 3 arrested in Davenport following armed robbery in Rock Island
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
Melissa Lohse, 39, is wanted in Scott County on five counts of probation violation. The...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Scott County on probation violations
Autopsies could not determine the cause of death for either woman.
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Scott County Jail Thursday, the...
Scott County inmate death under investigation

Latest News

QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday
QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday
QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday
QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday
Funeral services were held for the teen who died at an Orlando amusement park.
Funeral services held for Tyre Sampson, teen killed on free-fall ride in Orlando
Community invited to comment on Davenport Police accreditation
Sterling, Rock Falls planning to appeal errors in IDOL report on fatal Ramos fire