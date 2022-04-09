Advertisement

Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor

Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old.(Belleview Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida teenager is dead and two others have been arrested after police said the boys took turns shooting at each other while wearing body armor.

The Belleview Police Department responded to a call of a shooting over the weekend at a house and found 16-year-old Christopher Leroy Broad Jr. shot inside of the home. He was transported to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Police said through their investigation they found 17-year-old Joshua Vining and Broad were taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest that contained a form of body armor. BPD Sgt. Michael Miley said Broad Jr. died after he was hit by a bullet fired by Vining, according to the evidence found.

On Thursday, police arrested Vining and 17-year-old Colton Whitler.

Vining was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm and Whitler was charged with providing false information to law enforcement, according to Belleview police.

TWO ARRESTED IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF JUVENILE CHRISTOPHER BROAD On Thursday, April 7, 2022, juvenile Joshua Vining...

Posted by Belleview Police Department on Friday, April 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fair and Randolph are each being held on a $250,000 bond, police said. Merchant is being held...
Police identify 3 arrested in Davenport following armed robbery in Rock Island
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
Melissa Lohse, 39, is wanted in Scott County on five counts of probation violation. The...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Scott County on probation violations
Autopsies could not determine the cause of death for either woman.
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Scott County Jail Thursday, the...
Scott County inmate death under investigation

Latest News

QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday
QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday
QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday
QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday
Funeral services were held for the teen who died at an Orlando amusement park.
Funeral services held for Tyre Sampson, teen killed on free-fall ride in Orlando
Community invited to comment on Davenport Police accreditation
Sterling, Rock Falls planning to appeal errors in IDOL report on fatal Ramos fire