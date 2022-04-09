QC black community leaders react to Justice Jackson confirmation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 230 years and more than 150 previous appointments, a Supreme Court Justice is a black woman for the very first time.

“Representation matters. It matters to the little black girl that was watching it, it matters to a 52 year old woman like me,” said Tracy Singleton, COO of the QC Empowerment Network. “That at the end of the day, it’s still possible to be in places that we never could see ourselves in.”

Singleton has been following Justice Jackson’s path since the hearings.

“I felt her pain, right? Like this should have been probably the most happiest time of her life, because you set goals for yourself, and you have dreams,” said Singleton. “Although every box was checked, as far as her professional career went, she had to check extra boxes.”

Davenport attorney Eric Puryear felt similarly after watching the questioning.

“I think it’s actually a situation where a lot of the complaints about her record as a judge, were not raised in good faith.” said Puryear.

He has no doubts about Justice Jackson’s qualifications.

“She’s just so amazingly well qualified,” said Puryear. If you compare her trial experience to the rest of the Supreme Court, she seems to have about as much trial experience as all the other justices put together.”

Though there were obstacles, the adversity Justice Jackson faced highlights a specific lesson for Singleton.

“I think the bigger message that came across was that sometimes you’re going to be put in those situations where you might want to say something,” said Singleton. “But always remain professional and always remain true to who you are.”

She is excited to see what Justice Jackson’s perspective can bring to the Supreme Court.

“She was a public defender. So she has some perspectives that the other judges won’t have,” said Singleton. “So we might start hearing different conversations.”

Both Singleton and Puryear are optimistic about what the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson means for the future.

“I think it’s nice that I can tell my daughters, you know, here is a black woman who has made it to the Supreme Court,” said Puryear. “She studied hard. She went to an excellent school, she worked hard. She worked well as a judge, and now she is on our highest court. And you can do that, too.”

The Davenport NAACP released this statement on the confirmation:

“The Davenport NAACP stands with our National President Derrick Johnson in celebration of today’s vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. This is of enormous consequence to our nation and to history. After 233 years, the Court will finally have a Black woman justice deciding our most significant cases with tremendous impact on our lives and the lives of our families. We joined the nation in beaming with pride as we learned about her background and family. She has impeccable credentials and a brilliant intellect. Her work as a public defender and on the Sentencing Commission will bring a perspective to the Court that has been missing since Thurgood Marshall served. The NAACP remains committed to tearing down the racist obstacles that continue to obstruct paths for far too many Americans, especially Black women, throughout our nation. While we celebrate today, tomorrow we are back at work tackling voting, reproductive rights, climate change, and police reform, so that everyone in America can realize their dream.”

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.