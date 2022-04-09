Advertisement

Quad Cities River Bandits’ home opener is April 12

Quad Cities River Bandit's home opener is April 12
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities River Bandits are looking to build off of last season’s High-A Central championship.

The team starts the 2022 season on the road in South Bend, but the home opener versus the Cedar Rapids Kernals is Tuesday, April 12 at Modern Woodman Park.

Dave Heller, president and CEO of Main Street Baseball, joins QCL to give an overview of the excitement surrounding the upcoming season.

Modern Woodmen Park - 209 South Gaines St. Davenport, IA 52802 / 563-324-3000

