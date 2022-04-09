Advertisement

Quad City Animal Welfare Center’s ‘Kitten Shower’

QCAWC's Kitten Shower is set for April 9
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - It’s kitten season and the Quad City Animal Welfare Center is throwing a kitten shower to raise money for their care on April 9.

This is a sweet celebration with a serious side as the center needs to prepare for the annual influx of homeless springtime kittens.

Kitten season takes place just as winter wraps up and temperatures start to warm---when stray cats go into heat and 60 days later, a litter of babies are born.

Patti McCrae of QCAWC joins QCL to talk about this cycle and how caring residents and pet lovers can help out their shelter.

On April 9, 2022, the center will host a ‘Kitten Shower’, raffling off baskets for cat lovers to raise money for kitten care. The location is 724 Second Ave. W, Milan, IL, from 12pm-3pm. The WISH LIST registry includes toys, Purina Kitten Chow, bottles and miracle nipples, canned wet food, plain chicken baby food, and non-clumping litter.

The center is also encouraging adoptions for cats and dogs. Available pets can be viewed at qcawc.org.

