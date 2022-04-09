Advertisement

Sterling, Rock Falls planning to appeal errors in IDOL report on fatal Ramos fire

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Sterling and Rock Falls announced Saturday they will be appealing errors found in the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) report on the death of Lieutenant Garrett Ramos of the Sterling Fire Department.

IDOL released the report Tuesday, with suggestions for improvement with Sterling Fire, which are already underway, and with the Whiteside County’s dispatch radio coverage, according to a press release.

The errors pointed out by officials include the misidentification of the Accountability Officer on the scene and a reference in the accompanying “Hazard Alert Letter” to an email sent to IDOL about a separate 2021 inspection.

Officials say IDOL also noticed dispatch radio coverage gaps in the rural areas of Whiteside county and both Sterling and Rock Falls have requested that the county pursues the improvements.

The report does include citations to both cities and city officials have refused to comment on them as they work through the legal process.

