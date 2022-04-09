Advertisement

Mild this weekend

Rain Chances Ahead For The Upcoming Week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Tonight, there will be mostly clear skies while temperatures fall to the low to mid-30s. The winds will pick up through the morning and near 20 mph for the afternoon. This will help temperatures warm to the low to mid-60s, finally returning the area to mild temperatures! There will be rain chances returning later Sunday and this will continue into the first few days of next week. Storm chances will be around Tuesday and Wednesday. Continue watching for updates on the latest storm chances in the coming days. Highs into early next week will be in the 60s and 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 35°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mild, breezy. High: 67°. Wind: SE 15-25 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Warm, partly cloudy. Low: 45°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

