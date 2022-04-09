Advertisement

Sunny & Milder This Weekend

Rain Chances Ahead For The Upcoming Week
Cool sunshine and breezy winds today, with highs in the 50's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Expect high pressure to hold on through the weekend, providing us with sunshine and milder temperatures. We’ll see highs in the 40′s to mid 50′s this afternoon, followed by readings in the upper 50′s to 60′s by Sunday. Look for showers developing late Sunday night, with rain chances continuing off and on through Wednesday. Temperatures will steadily rise into the 60′s to near mid 70′s through midweek.

TODAY: Cool sunshine and breezy winds. High: 52°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 33°. Wind: W 5-10+ mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, then increasing cloudiness. breezy and milder. High: 65°.

