Advertisement

Tipton Korean War veteran carving wood toys for 60 years

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIPTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Merlyn “Shorty” Beckler, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran has been making wood carvings for about 60 years.

The over 100 wooden toys range from the Millennium Falcon and Enterprise to a walking horse and even an Eiffel Tower made out of toothpicks.

Beckler says his favorite part of making the carvings are the visitors. “I want people to open that door and take a look and say, ‘WOW!’ and it has done the trick,” Beckler said.

If you are interested in seeing any of the wooden creations, contact Beckler at 563-886-6133.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fair and Randolph are each being held on a $250,000 bond, police said. Merchant is being held...
Police identify 3 arrested in Davenport following armed robbery in Rock Island
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
Melissa Lohse, 39, is wanted in Scott County on five counts of probation violation. The...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Scott County on probation violations
Autopsies could not determine the cause of death for either woman.
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Scott County Jail Thursday, the...
Scott County inmate death under investigation

Latest News

QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday
QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday
QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday
QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday
Community invited to comment on Davenport Police accreditation
Sterling, Rock Falls planning to appeal errors in IDOL report on fatal Ramos fire
The report does include citations to both cities and city officials have refused to comment on...
Sterling, Rock Falls planning to appeal errors in IDOL report on fatal Ramos fire