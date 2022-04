DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over the weekend the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center will be offering food baskets to honor our local veterans.

The giveaway will be on Sunday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. at the center on West Locust, across from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

For more information, you can contact the outreach center.

