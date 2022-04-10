911 outage reported for Andalusia, Taylor Ridge, Edgington residents

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Sheriff said Tuesday that Andalusia, Taylor Ridge, and Edgington residents are still experiencing a 911 outage.

The outage began Sunday, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say AT&T is aware of the problem and continuing to work to restore the service.

Residents in need of 911 assistance can contact the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office by calling 309-794-9111.

