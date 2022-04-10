Advertisement

Assumption hosts first track invite in their brand new stadium

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Assumption Knights welcomed nearly 30 teams from Illinois and Iowa to their brand new stadium on the campus of the high school to host it’s first Davenport Asssumption Invitational.

The North Scott Lancers would take first place in the boys competition, Solon would edge out Bettendorf for the girls title.

