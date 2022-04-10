Augustana College students shave their heads, raise over $12k for pediatric cancer research and awareness

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - More children are lost to cancer in the United States than any other disease, according to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Saturday afternoon, Augustana College students shaved their heads as a part of Rho Nu Delta’s 10th annual St. Baldrick’s service event to raise awareness and money for pediatric cancer research.

“The mission today is to end the stigma around baldness and to raise as much money for pediatric cancer research as possible,” said Jack Kovarik, Rho Nu Delta’s service chairman. “If their hair is long enough, it can be donated to different wig companies for people affected with baldness from cancer.”

In total, 13 people had their heads shaved. Junior Janine Rudnicki donated 28 inches of hair.

“Donating my hair is a really big thing for me. I’ve seen my mom do it when I was younger. I’ve done it three other times, and so I really wanted to be able to do that again and raise a bunch of money to go to cancer research,” Rudnicki said.

Both Kovarik and Rudnicki said it is incredible to see Augustana students supporting the event.

“It feels great to know that the Augustana community is behind us in this event and that today we can put our differences aside to really show support for such an amazing foundation,” Kovarik said.

“It’s just astounding to see the impact that a small, local fraternity is able to make on cancer research overall,” Rudnicki said. “[It’s all about] being a kind person and supporting others, and supporting others through their struggles, and helping make the world a better place.”

Kovarik said over $12,000 was raised from the event, which is enough money to allow 10 children to enroll in pediatric cancer clinical trials.

