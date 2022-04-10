Portion of Harrison St blocked off due to traffic light falling

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police along with City of Davenport Crews are blocking off an area near the intersection of Harrison Street and West 16th Street as a traffic light is down nearby.

Officers say there is no immediate danger to the public as no power line is exposed, and no one was injured when the light fell.

Police ask the public to avoid the area as cars are currently being detoured around the area and it will take several hours to clear the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

