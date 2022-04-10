Advertisement

Portion of Harrison St blocked off due to traffic light falling

Portion of Harrison St blocked off due to traffic light falling
Portion of Harrison St blocked off due to traffic light falling(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police along with City of Davenport Crews are blocking off an area near the intersection of Harrison Street and West 16th Street as a traffic light is down nearby.

Officers say there is no immediate danger to the public as no power line is exposed, and no one was injured when the light fell.

Police ask the public to avoid the area as cars are currently being detoured around the area and it will take several hours to clear the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6 Investigates: Deja Vu’s parking lot party problem
TV6 Investigates: The party problem in Déjà Vu’s parking lot
Fair and Randolph are each being held on a $250,000 bond, police said. Merchant is being held...
Police identify 3 arrested in Davenport following armed robbery in Rock Island
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating a ‘targeted’ shooting at an off-duty...
Off-duty police officer’s home, car riddled with bullets in ‘targeted’ shooting
Las Vegas police report a high school student is under arrest after attacking a teacher in a...
High school student arrested for attempted murder, sexual assault of teacher, police say
The report does include citations to both cities and city officials have refused to comment on...
Sterling, Rock Falls planning to appeal errors in IDOL report on fatal Ramos fire

Latest News

Police lights
Trooper: 1 woman dead, 4 injured after a multi-car crash
Illinois DOT is encouraging drivers to look for alternate routes during the construction.
Construction begins on Avenue of the Cities Monday
One person was taken to a hospital Tuesday night following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in...
1 hospitalized following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Davenport
River Drive was blocked from 15th Street to 12th Street but has since been opened.
Moline police squad car hits pedestrian