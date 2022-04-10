QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Dozens of items were on sale Saturday to raise money for the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center. The non-profit hosted the 18th annual Kitten Shower, their first in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic.

All the funding the group receives for its over $1 million budget is from donations. The funding is used to protect and care for the 1,000+ animals brought into the Center each year.

“For me, the mission means so much to me and wanting to help people in the community but also be able to help animals,” Stacey Teager, Community Service Director for the Center.

If your pet needs a vaccine or preventative, the Center regularly provides both at a wellness clinic, held the first Wednesday and Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. For more information, click here.

