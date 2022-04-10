Advertisement

QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday

QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday
QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Dozens of items were on sale Saturday to raise money for the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center. The non-profit hosted the 18th annual Kitten Shower, their first in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic.

All the funding the group receives for its over $1 million budget is from donations. The funding is used to protect and care for the 1,000+ animals brought into the Center each year.

“For me, the mission means so much to me and wanting to help people in the community but also be able to help animals,” Stacey Teager, Community Service Director for the Center.

If your pet needs a vaccine or preventative, the Center regularly provides both at a wellness clinic, held the first Wednesday and Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fair and Randolph are each being held on a $250,000 bond, police said. Merchant is being held...
Police identify 3 arrested in Davenport following armed robbery in Rock Island
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
Melissa Lohse, 39, is wanted in Scott County on five counts of probation violation. The...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Scott County on probation violations
Autopsies could not determine the cause of death for either woman.
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Scott County Jail Thursday, the...
Scott County inmate death under investigation

Latest News

QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday
QC Animal Welfare Center holds 18th annual Kitten Shower Saturday
Community invited to comment on Davenport Police accreditation
Sterling, Rock Falls planning to appeal errors in IDOL report on fatal Ramos fire
The report does include citations to both cities and city officials have refused to comment on...
Sterling, Rock Falls planning to appeal errors in IDOL report on fatal Ramos fire