QC United wins big at home....again

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It wasn’t quite the 91 point win QC United put up in it’s season opener last week, but the home cooking continues to be good for United as they win by 32.

Xzavion Jones took the opening tip and drained a three pointer just seconds into the contest and United would be able to pull away from there. United remains perfect on the season with the 163-131 victory.

