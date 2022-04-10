Advertisement

WATCH: Privately funded space mission docks at International Space Station

A privately-funded space mission arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday. (SOURCE: NASA TV)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A privately-funded spacecraft has arrived at the International Space Station.

The docking of the Space-X Dragon spacecraft was delayed about 45 minutes Saturday morning as the crew worked through an issue with an onboard video camera.

Procedures were underway for crews on the Dragon and the ISS to open the hatch and welcome the new arrivals.

The Dragon lifted-off late Friday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the 20-hour flight.

Onboard is a group of three private-paying customers and a former NASA astronaut.

The 10-day trip is backed by Houston-based startup Axiom.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6 Investigates: Deja Vu’s parking lot party problem
TV6 Investigates: The party problem in Déjà Vu’s parking lot
Fair and Randolph are each being held on a $250,000 bond, police said. Merchant is being held...
Police identify 3 arrested in Davenport following armed robbery in Rock Island
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating a ‘targeted’ shooting at an off-duty...
Off-duty police officer’s home, car riddled with bullets in ‘targeted’ shooting
Las Vegas police report a high school student is under arrest after attacking a teacher in a...
High school student arrested for attempted murder, sexual assault of teacher, police say
The report does include citations to both cities and city officials have refused to comment on...
Sterling, Rock Falls planning to appeal errors in IDOL report on fatal Ramos fire

Latest News

Residents in need of 911 assistance can contact the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office by...
911 outage reported for Andalusia, Taylor Ridge, Edgington residents
In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
US doubts new Russian war chief can end Moscow’s floundering
Portion of Harrison St blocked off due to traffic light falling
Portion of Harrison St blocked off due to traffic light falling
Man who saved dog from raging L.A. River describes harrowing feat.
WATCH: Man pulled from raging river after attempted rescue of dog caught in current
Man who saved dog from raging L.A. River describes harrowing feat.
VIDEO: Man pulled from raging river after attempted rescue of dog caught in current