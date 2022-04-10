Advertisement

Windy & Warmer For Your Sunday

Rain Chances Ahead For The Upcoming Week
Clouds on the increase with breezy winds and warmer highs in the 60's to near 70° today.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- After a sunny start to the day, we’ll see clouds gradually increasing across the region this afternoon, as highs warm into the 60′s. Also a factor in today’s forecast, strong winds and very high fire danger through 7 PM. Sustained winds have increased to 25-35 mph with gusts of 35-45 mph across the area. Burning is strongly discouraged as any fire could get out of control and spread quickly. Driving high profile vehicles, especially on north/south roads could also become difficult. Be sure to secure loose items outside and drive with caution. Rain moves back into the region this evening, in the form of light showers. Precipitation should come to an end late tonight. Conditions will remain cloudy and dry through Monday. Expect an additional chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will remain in the 60′s Monday, rising into the by 70′s Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooler air moves in by the end of the week.

TODAY: Increasing cloudiness. Breezy and warmer. High: 68°. Wind: SE 25-35+ mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers, mainly this evening. Low: 45°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued warm. High: 63°.

