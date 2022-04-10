Windy & Warmer For Your Sunday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- After a sunny start to the day, we’ll see clouds gradually increasing across the region this afternoon, as highs warm into the 60′s. Rain moves back into the region later this evening, coming to an end early Monday morning. Expect an additional chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will remain in the 60′s Monday, rising into the by 70′s Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooler air moves in by the end of the week.

TODAY: A sunny start, then increasing cloudiness. Breezy and warmer. High: 68°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Low: 45°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. High: 63°.

