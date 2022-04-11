Advertisement

American Red Cross holding smoke alarm registration event

The event is part of the American Red Cross’ nationwide ‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The American Red Cross serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois will be holding a smoke alarm installation sign-up even Wednesday, April 13 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Illinois residents can register for a free smoke alarm to be installed in their homes on May 14.

The event is part of the American Red Cross’ nationwide ‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign. The campaign aims to install 50,000 free smoke alarms throughout the United States.

To sign up for an appointment to receive free installation of a smoke alarm in your home, call (309) 743-2166 and press 6 during the hours of the event.

