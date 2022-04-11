American Red Cross holding smoke alarm registration event

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The American Red Cross serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois will be holding a smoke alarm installation sign-up even Wednesday, April 13 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Illinois residents can register for a free smoke alarm to be installed in their homes on May 14.

The event is part of the American Red Cross’ nationwide ‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign. The campaign aims to install 50,000 free smoke alarms throughout the United States.

To sign up for an appointment to receive free installation of a smoke alarm in your home, call (309) 743-2166 and press 6 during the hours of the event.

