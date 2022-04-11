Advertisement

Bed recalled after 79-year-old woman died

The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.
The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Bestar has issued a recall for several models of its beds after a 79-year-old woman died and dozens of others reported injuries.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the woman died in July 2018, after a Bestar wall bed fell on her, injuring her spine.

The company received reports of 60 additional incidents resulting in bruising and other injuries from the wall beds detaching and hitting people, CPSC said.

The recall includes the following full and queen wall beds that were sold from June 2014 through March 2022:

  • Nebula
  • PUR
  • Versatile
  • Edge
  • Cielo
  • Audrea
  • Lumina
  • Orion
  • Novello

The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.

Bestar is contacting all known purchasers directly, and consumers are advised to stop using the recalled wall beds immediately.

People with the recalled beds are entitled to a free inspection, according to CPSC.

If the bed requires reinstallation, Bestar will reimburse for those costs in a range from $170-$207 for Above Top Shelf wall beds or $338-$414 for Below Top Shelf wall beds.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
police lights.
Deputies identify man killed in LeClaire single-car crash
Turning very windy on Thursday
First Alert Day from midnight until 6 p.m. Wednesday
Human remains found in advanced state of decomposition outside Fairfield
Davis is being held in the Rock Island County jail on a $200,000 bond.
Police: Man charged in Rock Island shooting

Latest News

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia is being tried as an adult after an alleged attack on his...
Teen student charged with sexual assault, attempted murder in alleged attack on his teacher
The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.
Tech company will implant payment chip into your hand
One person is hurt, two people are in custody following a shooting near Iowa Wesleyan...
1 person shot, 2 people arrested near Iowa Wesleyan University
Turning very windy on Thursday
First Alert Day from midnight until 6 p.m. Wednesday
Turning very windy on Thursday
Showers and storms this morning