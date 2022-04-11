Advertisement

First Alert Day from midnight until 6 p.m. Wednesday

Strong to severe storms possible in two waves
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Ia/Il(KWQC) - A strong storm system will setup across the country Tuesday night into Wednesday.

While the Quad Cities seems to be in between the two most favored spots for severe weather, there is still enough uncertainty in timing and placement of storms that the QCA needs to be aware of. Thus, a First Alert Day will be in effect from very early Wednesday morning through the afternoon hours.

Our first chance for storms will be Wednesday morning between midnight and 6 a.m. A line of strong to severe storms will develop in western Iowa race towards the Mississippi River. By the time they get here, they will be in a weakened state so gusty winds and large hail are the primary threats, along with lightning and some heavy rain.

Tuesday and Wednesday
Tuesday and Wednesday(KWQC)

The second wave will be Wednesday afternoon. This also has the most uncertainty as the front may already be out of area, but also could be the more potent of the two waves. If storms can develop Wednesday afternoon, tornadoes would be possible, along with very large hail and high winds. At this time it appears areas along and east of the Mississippi are at highest risk. The latest models have even moves the development zone for these storms east of the TV6 viewing area. But, stay tuned, as the later models might indicate development nearer or over the Quad Cities area!

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

