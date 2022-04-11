Human remains found in advanced state of decomposition outside Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said human remains were found near the train tracks south of Walton Lake just outside of Fairfield on Friday afternoon.

In a press release, officials said the remains were found in an advanced state of decomposition and are believed to have been there for a year or longer.

The sheriff’s office said they suspect the remains may belong to an adult male, but they have not been identified at this time.

The sheriff’s office added that its initial investigation did not indicate any evidence of foul play.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

