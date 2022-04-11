Advertisement

Finkenauer to challenge judge’s decision on removal from the ballot, auditors wait to print ballots

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Supreme Court will decide if Abby Finkenauer’s name will make it to the Democratic Primary Ballot.

The supreme court scheduled oral arguments on Wednesday after a district judge decided to reverse the decision from a State Objections Panel, which decides on challenges to nomination petitions for elected office.

District Court Judge Scott Beattie said in the ruling the panel, which is made up of the Secretary of State, State Auditor and Attorney General made the wrong decision when it voted to keep Abby Finkenauer (D) on the ballot after a challenge from two Republicans.

Those two Republicans claim the former congresswoman didn’t receive enough signatures to qualify for the primary ballot because three signatures are missing or using incorrect information. Senate Candidates are required to get at least 100 signatures in 19 counties.

Abby Finkenauer would not meet that requirement if those three signatures do not count. Only two democratic candidates would make the primary ballot if the district judge’s decision stands. The winner would likely challenge the Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley.

Finkenauer said the decision to take her off the ballot was “outrageous”, “partisan”, and “meritless” in a written statement.

“We are confident that we have met the requirements to be on the ballot,” she said. “We are exploring all of our options to fight back hard against this meritless partisan attack, and to ensure that the voices of Iowans will be heard at the ballot box.”

Joel Miller (D), who is the Linn County Auditor and a candidate for Secretary of State, disagreed with Finkenauer’s assessment of the decision.

“I thought it was sound and logical based on what I know about the law,” he said. “It seemed like a proper decision based off the facts.”

Miller said this could have been avoided if the candidate received more signatures. He said he paid around $9,000 to ensure he received more than the required amount of signatures and praised the judge’s decision.

County auditors can’t print off ballots until the names are finalized. Joel Miller and Daniel Widmer (R), who is the auditor for Washington County, said they are concerned counties won’t have enough time to print off the ballots.

Widmer said federal law requires ballots for people overseas to be mailed out by or before April 22, which is 11 days away. He said he hopes the supreme court’s decision is quick so all of Iowa’s 99 counties have enough time to print and receive their ballots.

