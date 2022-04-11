‘LeClaire Wine Hop’ returns for first time since 2019

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LeClaire Wine Hop is back for its 6th annual event.

More than 15 businesses in LeClaire will be pouring samples of wine and serving small appetizers on Saturday, April 23 from 4 to 7 p.m.

In addition to wine and food, there will be plenty of opportunities to explore downtown shops.

There will also be a craft and vendor fair at the LeClaire Civic Center starting at 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased for $20 at 129 Coffee | Wine | Spirits located in LeClaire. Tickets will be available the day of at the LeClaire Civic Center.

