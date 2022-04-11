Man killed in overnight crash in LeClaire

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in LeClaire Sunday Night.

According to a media release, deputies responded to a crash across from 23456 Great River Road, also known as Highway 67.

According to the release, the investigation shows a blue 2004 Cadillac CTS lost control, slid sideways off the road, and hit two trees before landing on the passenger side. The vehicle landed about 50 to 60 feet off the roadway and in an embankment about 20 feet deep, according to the release.

The driver, a 63-year-old man from Clinton, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt. His name is being withheld pending family notification, according to the release.

The crash is under investigation.

