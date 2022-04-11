Advertisement

Man killed in overnight crash in LeClaire

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in LeClaire Sunday Night.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in LeClaire Sunday Night.

According to a media release, deputies responded to a crash across from 23456 Great River Road, also known as Highway 67.

According to the release, the investigation shows a blue 2004 Cadillac CTS lost control, slid sideways off the road, and hit two trees before landing on the passenger side. The vehicle landed about 50 to 60 feet off the roadway and in an embankment about 20 feet deep, according to the release.

The driver, a 63-year-old man from Clinton, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt. His name is being withheld pending family notification, according to the release.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating a ‘targeted’ shooting at an off-duty...
Off-duty police officer’s home, car riddled with bullets in ‘targeted’ shooting
Portion of Harrison St blocked off due to traffic light falling
Portion of Harrison St blocked off due to traffic light falling
TV6 Investigates: Deja Vu’s parking lot party problem
TV6 Investigates: The party problem in Déjà Vu’s parking lot
The report does include citations to both cities and city officials have refused to comment on...
Sterling, Rock Falls planning to appeal errors in IDOL report on fatal Ramos fire

Latest News

Strong storms
First Alert Day Wednesday April 13th 12AM-10PM
Strong storms
Strong storms possible by Wednesday morning
Apoyo Village Housing
Silvis residents hold meeting opposing Apoyo Village development
911 outage reported for Andalusia, Taylor Ridge, Edgington residents