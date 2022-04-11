Advertisement

MidAmerican Energy uses helicopters to inspect overhead lines

(WOWT)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Low-flying helicopters will be used across Iowa and in the Quad Cities Illinois to inspect MidAmerican Energy’s high-voltage transmission lines and related equipment, the company announced Monday.

MidAmerican Energy said in a media release throughout April inspection crews will survey approximately 5,000 miles of overhead lines, as well as transmission towers and poles, to check for any signs of damage or wear.

The company said the lines and equipment are checked by crews from the ground periodically also.

Helicopters may be seen flying unusually close to power lines, towers and poles, in addition to substations and generating facilities, the company said.

MidAmerican said aerial inspections allow crews to identify locations that may need repairs, replacement or upgrades before they cause service disruptions to help enhance system reliability.

