Monday kicks off National Work Zone Awareness Week

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - National Work Zone Awareness Week takes place April 11-15th.

This is a spring time campaign that starts during construction season.

According to nwzaw.org the key message is for drivers to use extra caution in work zones.

NWZAW says everyone plays a role in work zone safety, and can use this week to raise awareness.

Work Zone Safety Training Day - April 11

National kickoff event - April 12

Go Orange Day - April 13

Social media storm - April 14

Moment of Silence - April 15

“The moment of silence is new for 2022 and remembers the people whose lives were lost in a work zone incident,” according to nwzaw.org.

