East Moline Catholic school to close, parents determined to save school

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Office of Catholic Schools announced Friday in a letter to parents that Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy will close at the end of the school year.

A plan was submitted to the Bishop of Peoria by the Office of Catholic Schools recently, which included restructuring the education system in the Rock Island Vicariate, they said.

“Our goal is to sustain and reinforce the Church’s role in supporting the evangelizing mission of her schools,” the Catholic Schools Diocese of Peoria said.

In the restructuring, Jordan Catholic School and Seton Catholic School will be the two elementary PK-8 in the Rock Island Vicariate starting the 2022-23 school year, the catholic schools diocese said. Our Lady of Grace will be closed after the 2021-22 school year.

The Office of Catholic Schools said the recommendation was accepted and approved by the Bishop of Peoria.

“As we enter into the most holy time of the year with Holy Week, the Triduum, and Easter next week, the timing of this communication is not optimum,” the Catholic Schools Diocese of Peoria said. “However, it is the desire of the Office of Catholic Schools to be transparent in sharing this important news now that decisions have been made. The beauty and love that we witness as Christ Himself gives to us in His Passion, Death, and Resurrection may hopefully help us understand that endings offer to us new beginnings.”

The Catholic Schools Diocese of Peoria said there will be information nights after Easter for families and students at Seton and Jordan with a tour and presentations regarding Catholic identity, curriculum, extracurriculars, tuition & fees, scholarship assistance, and transportation to these two schools.

“Everyone is committed to ensuring that Catholic education will be offered for our families, students, teachers, and staff members who want to enroll or work in a Catholic school,” the Catholic Schools Diocese of Peoria said.

The Office of Catholic Schools said dates and times for the Jordan and Seton Catholic schools tours and presentations will be sent at a later date.

Parents of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy aren’t ready to give up and let the school close.

“One hundred percent denial. There is still a fire in my belly. I’m not going to accept it,” said Clifton VanWinkle, a parent of two students who attend the academy, “Two years ago we had a meeting and they told us what we needed to improve on and we gave them feedback and did the things that they wanted and we still haven’t heard back from the diocese.”

Parents said they were told late Thursday night that students would not have school on Friday because of an unspecified emergency.

“Our kids and parents were all texting each other ‘what’s going on?” said VanWinkle.

On Friday morning, parents say they got the email with the letter from the diocese stating the school would close at the end of the school year.

“Absolutely heartbreaking. Agitated. Angry. Zero transparency,” said parent Michael Desplinter,” There was no other explanation given.”

Some parents say Our Lady of Grace is the only school they want their children to attend.

“This has been the one constant in our lives and it’s been literally part of our lives every day. The church and the school community for my whole life, my mother, my grandmother, my children, and we aren’t the only ones. There are a bunch of multigenerational families,” said Jessica Vervaecke, a parent of a student at the school, ”There is something unique about this community. We are smaller. We have a lot of long-standing traditions. Because we are smaller we have the opportunity to do some things that can’t be done in larger schools. When you are here you feel part of a family. Other families are great too but they are not ours.”

Parents say they are determined to save the school from closing.

“We are not giving up and we want to do everything we can. It’s important the diocese is transparent with us on what they would need to see us do in order to have not made this decision. We would really appreciate the opportunity to have that advance notice and be able to do something about it so that we can be here for years to come,” said Vervaecke.

Others have unanswered questions about the closure.

“Why hasn’t the bishop come to see this school? What can we do to keep it open? What are their [the diocese] suggestions for keeping it open?” asked Desplinter.

“At this point, I am so angry with the way the Diocese of Peoria handled this, I don’t know if I will keep my kids in the Diocese of Peoria which would be Seton or Jordan Catholic schools. I may bring them over to Davenport to go to catholic school over there or I’ll homeschool them,” said parent Samantha Larrison, “The person they sent to talk to us didn’t have any answers for us and Dr. Sharon Weiss, the superintendent of the Diocese of Peoria didn’t care enough to be here today. This school has been here for 98 years and to end this way is an absolute travesty.”

Parents say they have not received answers on what will happen to those employed by Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy or what will happen to the building. TV6 contacted the diocese and superintendent and has not heard back.

