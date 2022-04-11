Advertisement

Police release names of Taboo Nightclub shooting victims

Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on Sunday, April 10, 2022.(Viewer Photo)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have released the names of the two deceased individuals from the Taboo Nightclub shooting that took place Sunday morning.

25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens have been identified as the victims of the shooting.

Evidence so far in the investigation has led investigators to believe that there was more than one shooter involved.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anybody with information is asked to call Cedar Rapids Police.

