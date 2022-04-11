QCA students plant new trees at Illiniwek Forest Preserve

HAMPTON, Ill. (KWQC) - Students from across the Quad Cities planted 25 new trees at Illiniwek Forest Preserve over the weekend, part of a pilot tree planting partnership with the Rock Island County Soil and Water Conservation District.

“With community at the heart of this initiative, it was an easy decision for our board to select Illiniwek Forest Preserve as the inaugural planting site,” said Dawn Temple, administrator at Rock Island County Soil and Water Conservation District.

The tree planting initiative is designed to increase tree diversity in what was previously a grassy area.

Mulch for the tree planting was donated from Xylem aided local extension 4-H students.

Ten Jackiana Oak trees, five Bur Oak trees and five Red Oak trees were planted at the preserve over the weekend.

Since the project started, more than 200 bare root trees have been donated by Living Lands & Waters.

“The true power in this project comes down to the education, and the park’s accessibility and visibility to the public gives us an opportunity to show more people why these native trees are so important to our region,” said Temple.

“This collaboration is really a celebration of what we can do together to improve the quality of life for every living thing that calls this area home,” said Mike Petersen, Illiniwek Forest Preserve Park Ranger.

