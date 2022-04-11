Advertisement

QCA students plant new trees at Illiniwek Forest Preserve

It’s part of the Pilot 2022 tree planting partnership with Rock Island County Soil and Water Conservation
QCA students planted 25 new trees
QCA students planted 25 new trees(Rock Island County Soil and Water Conservation District)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Ill. (KWQC) - Students from across the Quad Cities planted 25 new trees at Illiniwek Forest Preserve over the weekend, part of a pilot tree planting partnership with the Rock Island County Soil and Water Conservation District.

“With community at the heart of this initiative, it was an easy decision for our board to select Illiniwek Forest Preserve as the inaugural planting site,” said Dawn Temple, administrator at Rock Island County Soil and Water Conservation District.

The tree planting initiative is designed to increase tree diversity in what was previously a grassy area.

Mulch for the tree planting was donated from Xylem aided local extension 4-H students.

Ten Jackiana Oak trees, five Bur Oak trees and five Red Oak trees were planted at the preserve over the weekend.

Since the project started, more than 200 bare root trees have been donated by Living Lands & Waters.

“The true power in this project comes down to the education, and the park’s accessibility and visibility to the public gives us an opportunity to show more people why these native trees are so important to our region,” said Temple.

“This collaboration is really a celebration of what we can do together to improve the quality of life for every living thing that calls this area home,” said Mike Petersen, Illiniwek Forest Preserve Park Ranger.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 63-year-old man died Sunday following a single-vehicle accident in LeClaire on Great River...
Man killed in overnight crash in LeClaire
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating a ‘targeted’ shooting at an off-duty...
Off-duty police officer’s home, car riddled with bullets in ‘targeted’ shooting
Police at the scene of a mass shooting at Taboo Nightclub Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids on...
Police release names of Taboo Nightclub shooting victims
Portion of Harrison St blocked off due to traffic light falling
Portion of Harrison St blocked off due to traffic light falling
FWPD Investigating Shooting on Randallia Drive
Police: 1 injured after shooting in East Moline

Latest News

President Biden to travel to Iowa
President Biden to visit Iowa Tuesday
Timothy Rush
Man facing murder charge in Cedar Rapids mass shooting
After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LeClaire Wine Hop...
‘LeClaire Wine Hop’ returns for first time since 2019
More than 15 businesses will be participating.
‘LeClaire Wine Hop’ returns for first time since 2019