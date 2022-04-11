Severe weather possible overnight Tuesday and Wednesday

Quad Cities, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The weather pattern is going to turn more active this week as warmer, more humid air makes its return to eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois.

TV6 has issued a FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect from 12 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for two rounds of strong or severe thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday into Wednesday. (KWQC)

A warm front will track north on Tuesday, ushering in strong southerly winds 15-30 mph, gusting 40 to 50 mph at times.

Temperatures Tuesday will rise into the middle 60s and lower 70s across the TV6 viewing area. The air will become noticeably more humid as dew points rise into the 60s.

The warm, humid air will prevent thunderstorms from developing during the day Tuesday. Farther west, the risk of thunderstorms and severe weather is greater. There is a level 3 out of 5 risk of severe weather for portions of Iowa. Large hail (up to golf ball size or larger), damaging wind and a few tornadoes are possible.

Level 3/5 risk in portions of Iowa (KWQC)

Thunderstorms are forecast to develop in central Iowa by late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Overnight, the storms are expected to form into a squall-line, and could hold together as they track through the TV6 viewing area. However, they will be in a weakening phase.

The main threats overnight Tuesday into Wednesday will be damaging wind and hail.

As the cold front progresses eastward Wednesday, the severe weather threat will remain during the day. The entire TV6 viewing area is under a level 2 risk.

The entire TV6 viewing area is under a level 2/5 risk. (KWQC)

A couple scenarios could play out Wednesday. If the cold front moves through quicker, the main severe threat will be damaging wind gust and large hail. However, if the front is slower, there could be an increased tornado threat.

It is important to stay up with the latest forecast, as the details will likely change.

Get interactive Doppler Radar, weather alerts and updated forecasts. (KWQC)

In addition to our apps, have other reliable sources to receive warning information. If there is a warning issued in the viewing area, KWQC-TV6 will be scrolling the information on the bottom of your TV screen. If there is a Tornado Warning, we will be on-air, wall-to-wall.

Have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts (KWQC)

During the overnight hours, a NOAA Weather Radio is your best source for severe weather information. It will sound anytime a warning is issued for your location.

Outdoor warning sirens are only meant to be heard if you are outside. You will likely not hear it from the comfort of your home, especially in the middle of the night.

A NOAA Weather Radio is the best tool to have. (KWQC)

