Some Active Weather Ahead

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

After a pleasant Monday it looks like things could become more active over the next couple of days. Our risk for severe weather has risen to a level 2 out of 5 for both

Tuesday and Wednesday. Severe thunderstorms will be possible, especially Tuesday night and Wednesday. The main risks will be large hail and damaging wind but isolated

tornadoes can’t be ruled out. There is a chance that we could be in between strong storms with the heaviest weather just to our northwest on Tuesday night and to our

east on Wednesday. Either way the threat will be close enough to the QCA, if not right on top of us, so that close attention will need to be paid to the latest forecasts.

A First Alert Day will be in effect for Wednesday and timing and scope could change as new data on this evolving situation becomes available. After highs Tuesday and

Wednesday in the upper 60s to low 70s we’ll return to cooler weather into the weekend with highs mainly back to the 50s. More rain will be possible later Easter Sunday and

Monday, as well.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR & CHILLY. LOW: 40. WIND: S/SE 5-10

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & WINDY. ISLTD. P.M. T-SHOWERS. T-STORMS OVERNIGHT (NW)? HIGH: 68°. WIND: SE 15-20/30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS. HIGH: 69°.

