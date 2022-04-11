Advertisement

Troopers: 1 injured in single-car crash in Rock Island Co.

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT
ROCK ISLAND Co, Ill. (KWQC) - A Lombard, Illinois man was injured in a single-car crash Monday on Interstate 88, according to the Illinois State Police.

State police responded to a crash on I-88 at the I-80 ramp about 3:30 a.m., troopers said in a media release.

According to troopers, a 2020 white Ford Truck driven by 30-year-old Brian Aguilar Hernandez, was traveling west on I-88 near exit ramp 4A.

For an unknown reason Hernandez went off the roadway to the right, crossed over the ramp and behind a guardrail, police said. He then went through the ditch and at the hill went airborne, before hitting an overpass pillar.

Troopers said Hernandez was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hernandez was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage, operating an uninsured vehicle, driving while license suspended, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

